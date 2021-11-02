With the news that the three most western counties of Maryland want to join West Virginia, my wife and I sought to personally experience why some Western Marylanders think they have more in common with the Mountain State where it’s extolled as “Almost Heaven.”
Leaving from the Washington, D.C., suburbs, it was rainy and foggy as we drove west past Frederick on the interstate highway before stopping in Hagerstown in Maryland’s Washington County, one of the areas that seeks greener pastures in West Virginia. Along the way, we hummed the John Denver tune “Country Roads” with its lyrics celebrating West Virginia and its “mountain mama.”
We didn’t run into any mountain mamas (the symbol of comfort and nurture) or even mountain papas, or taste any moonshine, but maybe we would if we kept heading west to Cumberland in Allegany County, another place that desires to quit Maryland. What we saw in the Cumberland suburb of LaVale was a nice shopping mall on Vocke Road where as they say you can shop till you drop but it didn’t feel much different from the central and eastern parts of Maryland.
That shopping mall invoked the physical and material worlds, with sales on desired items. But that’s not what we drove here for. What we sought in the proposed new part of West Virginia was the spiritual, especially if that meant we could be in almost heaven.
Which is why we enjoyed a religious revival in scenic Cumberland where you’re surrounded by numerous churches, and as one native advised us that’s because the city has “lots of sinners.” I think he was joking about that, but the fact Cumberland is called The Queen City (with apologies to Cincinnati, Ohio, and Charlotte, North Carolina, also called The Queen City), must be related to its history when in the 1800s it was second to Baltimore as the wealthiest city in Maryland.
It was no accident that we continued our trip through the hamlet of Accident, Maryland, and literally went up the creek to the Deep Creek Lake resort, both of which are in the secessionist-minded and most western part of Maryland, Garrett County. We finally ended our odyssey at the Garrett County seat of Oakland, where at last we spotted what might have been a Mountain Papa, he of the long hair, beard, generous stomach pouch, and a constant winsome smile on his visage. In our brief conversation with him, his demeanor struck us as evoking comfort and hospitality, what we defined as a Mountain Papa.
Western Maryland is hardly the only place in the United States that wants to part company from somebody else and who seems not in the mood to sing along to the Stephen Stills tune with its lyric “if you can’t be with the one you love, honey, love the one you’re with.” For instance, we have those who envision Washington, D.C., and its Northern Virginia and Maryland suburbs forming a state, and calling the whole shebang Douglasstown, to honor civil rights crusader Frederick Douglass, who was born in Talbot County on the Eastern Shore.
If by some miracle the state of Maryland does cry “Uncle” and allows its western brethren to secede, we might find in those new parts of West Virginia some welcoming Mountain Mamas and Papas, not to mention courteous Mountain Sons and Daughters.
To our good brothers and sisters in the western counties of Maryland, we’re sorry if one day you end up leaving for West Virginia, which, not to be overly sentimental about it, would make the remaining part of Maryland feel like latter-day orphans.
Eric Green
Arlington, Virginia
