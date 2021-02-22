Secretary of agriculture nominee should be blocked
Tom Vilsack’s nomination as secretary of agriculture does not belong within Joe Biden’s progressive agenda.
Vilsack has served as governor of Iowa, secretary of agriculture under President Obama, and chief lobbyist for the dairy industry. His candidacy is opposed by a vast coalition of small and minority farmers, as well as consumer, labor and environmental advocates. Here’s why:
• He presided over consolidation of Big Ag to take unfair advantage of small farmers.
• He failed to protect minority farmers and farm workers from exploitation by Big Ag.
• He supported location of highly polluting factory farms in minority communities.
• He promoted approval of numerous genetically modified food products.
• He allowed meatpacking employees to replace government food safety inspectors.
• He serves as a highly paid lobbyist for the dairy industry, a significant factor in the climate crisis.
• He failed to lead our nation’s transition from a meat and fat-laden diet to a healthy, eco-friendly diet of vegetables, fruits and grains.
• Even in crass political terms, he failed to deliver the Iowa caucuses to the Biden candidacy and the rural vote to the Biden presidency.
Our senators must oppose Tom Vilsack’s nomination as secretary of agriculture.
Calvin Cowan
Cumberland
Connie Francis deserving of place in Hall of Fame
So now that the impeachment imbroglio is finally, kind of, behind us, can we finally move on to the real outrage gripping America? I speak, of course, of the furious scandal that, once again, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has failed to nominate Connie Francis for induction in 2021.
This woman was the first genuine female superstar of the rock and roll era. She was beautiful, talented and sold a gazillion records. She was Elvis in a tea dress. And she is not just some cupcake, she is a genuine musician.
Connie Francis paved the way for Cher and Madonna and Beyonce. She sold far more records than Aretha, Etta James, Dusty Springfield, Dinah Washington ... all brilliant women and all in the Hall of Fame. Connie Francis deserves to be there with those greats.
She spoke and sang fluently in several languages and had a huge following throughout the world. She was the first non-European to be named Europe’s most popular performer. She is still beloved over there. Her records went gold in 15 different languages. I think her recording of “Stupid Cupid” in Klingon went platinum.
The HOF apparently considers her to just be some pop tart, not worthy of respect for her seminal contributions to rock. Baloney. This is a woman who was brutally assaulted on a concert tour and came fighting back. Depression, suicide attempts, addictions. And back she came. She is a Jersey girl whose family is mobbed up: her brother was whacked by some wiseguys and her daddy threatened to put a contract on Bobby Darin if he didn’t leave Connie alone. That is total rock and roll. Joan Jett and Tupac wished they had that kind of cred.
So, if you’re like me, tired of the nonsense of Nancy Whatshername and Mitch Whosit, write a strongly worded complaint to the Rock and Roll HOF and tell them to get off their duffs and induct Connie Francis pronto. Or you might just bring a little insurrection to Cleveland.
Jon Ketzner
Cumberland
