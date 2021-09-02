September is National Recovery Month and Healing Allegany is inviting county residents, businesses, and organizations to join the “Allegany Goes Purple” campaign to help draw attention to opioid misuse and to support individuals challenged by addiction. As with the three-year, HRSA-funded Healing Allegany project itself, “Go Purple” also seeks to address both community and internalized stigma that can impede prevention, treatment and recovery services.
A joint project with Cumberland-based AHEC West, the Allegany County Health Department, Cumberland City Police and other supportive agencies, “Allegany Goes Purple” aims to help prevent the misuse of opioids and other substances through awareness, education, community support, and advocacy. The campaign also seeks to demonstrate support for those who are working to overcome addiction, as well as family members and friends caught up in the devastation of the opioid epidemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic intensified opioid misuse nationwide, as those struggling to break free of addiction face mounting financial and mental-health pressures at a time when recovery resources such as in-person support groups have been severely constrained. Drug overdoses rose by nearly 30 percent in 2020, with 93,000 fatal overdoses the highest number ever recorded in the U.S., according to the CDC. In Allegany County, fatal overdoses increased 108 percent last year, compared to a 19 percent statewide increase.
Similar to other events being held nationwide, “Allegany Goes Purple” invites community members to get involved by displaying purple decorations, stringing purple lights, and wearing purple clothing. Individuals, families, businesses, churches, community organizations, schools and public agencies are all invited to join.
Other ways to get involved include:
• Write a thank-you note to first responders, including fire and rescue, police, counselors and social workers.
• Employers can encourage staff to wear appropriate attire throughout the month of September and post on Facebook with the hashtag #alleganygoespurple2021 or share to our FB page.
• Elected officials can issue proclamations declaring their community’s support for the “Allegany Goes Purple” campaign.
• Websites and other social media postings can be outlined in purple.
• Businesses can illuminate their establishments with purple lighting and decorate lobbies with streamers and balloons.
• Electronic message boards can display purple backgrounds or purple lettering.
Supporters are encouraged to share their purple-themed displays on social media using the hashtags #showusyourpurple and #alleganygoespurple2021.
Partner agencies and businesses joining AHEC West in the campaign include the Allegany County Health Department/Prescribe Change, Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Allegany County Department of Social Services, Cumberland City Police, Frostburg Housing Authority, Horizon Goodwill, UPMC Western Maryland, Mountain Laurel Medical Center, Archway Station, Maryland ROTA program, Allegany Counseling and Consulting, Awakenings Recovery Center, Celebrate Recovery, Courage to Climb Counseling, Potomac Case Management and Outreach Recovery.
For more information on “Allegany Goes Purple” contact Catie Brenneman at cbrenneman@ahecwest.org. Visit the Healing Allegany Facebook page for news and updates.
Susan Stewart
executive director
AHEC West
