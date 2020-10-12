Sharing Cumberland’s story a ‘huge opportunity’
A friend recently came to Cumberland for a visit. She is a Cumberland native who moved away in 1965 for college and never moved back.
Ginger stayed at the Fairfield Inn and was surprised by the number of guests who arrived on bicycle or motorcycle. The Inn seemed to be a hub of activity. People were curious about the history of the city and why people move here. “What best brings people here?” is perhaps the most important question we can and ask and answer. We have a huge opportunity in sharing Cumberland’s story.
Heritage tourism is a multi-billion-dollar industry. The National Register of Historic Places describes it well. “Explore the cultural history of America! The National Park Service provides information on thousands of places significant in American history, architecture, archeology, engineering, and culture. Some are owned and operated by the National Park Service, some participate in the National Heritage Areas Program, and many are properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places.”
Heritage tourism is separated by categories on the National Park Service website:
1. Archeology tourism. Well-known, academically studied sites in our county provide continued discoveries in our pre-settler past, early colonial sites and urban archeology well into the 20th century.
2. National Heritage Areas. Our heritage areas include Canal Place, Downtown Cumberland and Washington Street and work continues expanding this program westward along the National Road.
3. Historic and cultural parks. Cumberland is unique as the mid-point of a trail and park experience that extends all the way from Georgetown to Pittsburgh.
4. Underground Railroad. This cultural history has been an important community and economic asset from Maryland’s Eastern Shore along the Harriet Tubman Trail and holds great value to our community as more information is being discovered and confirmed.
5. Industrial history. We are blessed with museums around the county filled with rich history of local mining, railroading and manufacturing.
The newly energized Allegany County Historical Society, the Allegany Museum and their exciting new Crossroads exhibit and the Western Maryland Heritage Association have been joined recently by the Washington Street Association and the latest initiative, the Washington Street Bridge Alliance, in an effort to better connect our proud past to our exciting future.
There is significant research into our colonial history and local work on the expansion of Washington’s Trail from Pennsylvania through Cumberland and can be seen at http://www.washingtonstrail.org/
The Washington Street Association is working on the historical documentation of each property and the goal is to send the research to the National Park Service’s Historic American Building Survey. This information will be archived in the Library of Congress. https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/historic-american-buildings-survey.htm Hopefully we can develop a better and more interactive walking tour.
The Washington Street Bridge Alliance had a press conference last month and featured speakers who spoke about our rich history and our opportunity to build a better future.
We all know people who have driven past on Interstate 68 on their way to some other destination, commenting on what a pretty city, but never stopping on their way to Pittsburgh or farther west. I am encouraged that our city and our county can increase our commitment to destination heritage development, and I hope that we can become a more well-known heritage destination.
Terry Murphy
Cumberland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.