I am requesting an official statement, press release or policy reference about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6. and future events like the ones planned before Jan. 20.
If Allegany County Sheriff’s Office staff were involved the community should be made aware of what is being done about it. With the FBI asking for help identifying those who participated, it should be clear where the Sheriff’s Office stands.
The Sheriff’s Office social media page posted photos on Jan. 5 appearing to promote the Jan. 6 rally in D.C. Fox News published an article about it less than 24 hours later. The article includes statements from the Sheriff’s Office but the original social media post and photos have been taken down. I asked for clarification about this incident but have yet to receive a response over a week later.
Commissioner Jake Shade is quoted as saying the events in D.C. were “sickening” and “the people that did this need to go to prison and face extreme consequences.” State Sen. George Edwards said the events were “out of line and inappropriate.” DOJ officials said “the range of criminal conduct is unmatched in any scenario we’ve seen” and the alleged crimes were “mind-blowing.”
I would simply like to know that this situation is being approached with the seriousness it deserves. I believe it is important enough to warrant this letter and that’s why I am publicly requesting an official statement. We are relying on community leaders to keep the peace in our backyard. Now is the time for setting the record straight.
Paul Maxey
Frostburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.