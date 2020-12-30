Shopper paid for resident’s goods at supermarket

On Christmas Eve I had a small order and was checking out at Martin’s. I was so surprised when the young gentleman in front of me said he had paid for my order. It was such a heart-warming gesture during these stressful times and I repeatedly thanked him and wished him a Merry Christmas.

I want him to know that I will always remember his good deed and intend to “pay it forward.” I hope that he and his family have a healthy, happy and safe new year.

Dave Christopher

Cumberland

Two Josephs — pro-choice Biden needs our prayers

In the CTN on the Editorial page on Wednesday, Dec. 30, Kathryn Jean Lopez states that Pope Francis declared a year of St. Joseph from Dec. 8 this year to the same date next year.

St. Joseph’s whole life was spent providing for Jesus and Mary. He was a holy and dedicated father. Then Ms. Lopez thanked Joe Biden. He is not pro-life.

We pro-life, family-oriented Americans honor St. Joseph for his many virtues. Pro-lifers can’t find a good example of family man or righteous leadership or patriot in Mr. Joseph Biden. He needs our prayers.

Mary A. Eckard

Cumberland

