I had to look at that video three times to try to gain an understanding of the purpose of contacting a television complaint line.
Specifically, a nurse practitioner, an employee of a local medical group, found it necessary to contact a television station to voice her complaints about the lack of a valid testing procedure for COVID-19 virus available here in Allegany County.
The last I learned was the development of COVID-19 tests and treatment protocols were in constant flux.
The lack of sufficient numbers of test kits is a critical issue across the country. What was this young woman thinking by calling a television station?
It certainly appeared that it was a cheesy attempt at self-aggrandizement and publicity-seeking.
And then to disparage local health care partner agencies (UPMC Western Maryland and the Allegany County Health Department) is unconscionable.
Had I been in her position, I would have been more interested in pursuing answers about the testing and treatment of my patients by contacting the Maryland Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, WVU Medical Center, Johns Hopkins Medical Center, University of Maryland Medical Center, and the list goes on.
I truly hope she found the COVID-19 information she was seeking from “7 On Your Side.”
It seems to me that the time wasted with the television interview would have been better spent researching her options from bona fide credible sources.
And then, as is usually the case, a metropolitan television station, WJLA, reveals its ignorance of Western Maryland by showing video of the Allegheny County Health Department, Pittsburgh, and referencing our local health department as the Allegheny County Health Department.
I firmly believe that 99.9% of our local health care professionals are well aware of the ongoing development of treatment strategies and protocols to address the COVID-19 virus, and are earnestly working within the guidelines and recommendations issued almost hourly by the CDC and the National Institutes of Health.
Walter S. Finster
Cumberland
