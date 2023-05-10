Since questions constitute the basis for all knowledge, in the past I’ve written regarding the topic. My primary focus then was to illustrate a specific idea. However, recently I have become most concerned with an issue I consider more germane: Why is there such a relative absence of questions these days?
Indubitably this query is closely associated with the plethora of social ills currently plaguing the U.S. Even more alarming is how these problems become increasingly more severe with the passage of time! What are these concerns? Just to name a few which now rise to the surface, they are: a collapse of all social institutions; serious depression and other mental health problems; mass violence; suicide; homicide; and drug overdose deaths! So what do you, the reader, think is the cause of all these negatives?
It’s worth noting quickly, in passing, that all events that occur are “effects” and each effect is caused! Thus, what is the cause for each of the negative events transpiring in the U.S. these days?
Ever since seventh grade in ’52, I’ve been quite addicted to politics, thus have closely followed U.S. presidential elections. And, within all this expansive period, no one ever even hinted until ’20 that any contest was “stolen.” Why now? What is the reason for even today that millions of Americans believe the current president is illegitimate? Moreover, closely associated with this anomalous development there have been other mysterious eruptions in the form of emerging terminology such as: MAGA? Antifa? Conspiracies? Q-Anon? Woke? What on earth do these concepts mean?
While studying for my mental health doctorate in 1982, one of the class readings described a serious psychotic ailment associated with Donald Trump. Although neurotics only have trouble dealing with reality, psychotics are more acute because they lack the ability to even know the meaning of “real.” Why then did such a large proportion of the U.S. population come to adore the future president? Is it due to our beloved country being filled with crazy people?
Finally, there’s still one other important piece to the puzzle. In all my born days of following political campaigns at all levels for both Pubs and Dems, a common theme stressed by all involved was: “There’s no substitute for experience!” Thus, how did Trump become president without any prior government work?
If I may further, given my decades of life as a social worker and university teacher, please permit me to offer two brief answers to the above queries. And, I must mention how it grieves me to say that with the passage of time these features become ever more intense. What are they? In my view these devils creating such major harm consist of society’s growing general love of money, and its strong attraction toward relating to each other “online” rather than in person. Both of these features do cause a significant loss of humanity.
Besides the nefarious outcomes of mass violence, suicide, etc. mentioned above, our growing attraction to money and screen culture has a few other serious consequences. One of these is how viewing any screen tends to lower our body’s natural defenses against bad germs. Thus COVID-19 erupted.
At any rate what questions do you have? And why are so very few people asking questions these days?
R. Steele Selby
Frostburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.