White Male Supremacy is the belief that caucasian men are superior to all other people. That belief fostered slavery and sexism and continues to foster racism and sexism.
European imperialists took over entire civilizations, killing and plundering. The American Indian was killed and removed from the lands that they occupied for thousands of years so that white settlers could prosper. More soldiers died during the Civil War (a war fought because of WMS) than World War I and World War II combined along with roughly 50,000 civilians.
Stephen Douglas, the vice president of the Confederacy, stated in Savannah that the ideas that lie behind the Constitution “rested upon the assumption of the equality of races, but our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea: its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests upon the great truth, that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery … is his natural and moral condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical and moral truth.” That sentiment is alive and well today.
After World War II, the U.S. feared that (Joseph) Stalin would take over Europe. Remember Joe McCarthy? Consequently, stopping communism became the prime driver of foreign policy. The war in Vietnam was based on our fear of communism. Ho Chi Min helped the U.S. defeat the Japanese in Asia. He was betrayed by (President Harry) Truman, who preferred to support French imperialism, would have none of it, and rebelled. More than 3.4 million people died because of a perceived communist threat. Today Vietnam is one of our trading partners.
The CIA was chartered to collect intelligence to help counter the communist threat. Covert operations (their illegal primary method) vs. collecting intelligence was essentially used to destabilize foreign governments that the CIA believed were not on a path in the best interests of the U.S. (e.g., Vietnam, Chile, Cuba, etc.). This was accomplished by spreading misinformation, putting foreign politicians and military officers on their payroll to initiate coups, arming and encouraging rebels, and attempting assassinations.
For example, there were multiple attempts on (Fidel) Castro. Interestingly, almost none of what they tried ever worked. Documents show every president from Truman through George W. Bush knew about these exploits and even ordered some. Kennedy, for example (both John and Robert), authorized the assassination of Castro more than once. World War III was almost started in part because of U.S. actions trying to destabilize Cuba.
One wonders why our government thought the Russians could take over the world given we couldn’t do it. Best estimation is those adventures cost close to one trillion dollars and a huge loss of human life (no estimate available). Instead of examining and studying the issue we just loaded, locked, fired, then aimed. Of course, we didn’t hit much. The CIA’s record of fighting communism embarrasses them.
Today fear of communism is being replaced by fear of Critical Race Theory. CRT is a theoretical framework or set of perspectives by which structural and cultural racism is examined. White Male Supremacy, clearly a significant factor, drove and continues to drive racism. Racism has cost this nation an amount none of us can comprehend. Yet politicians, leading the devout to paradise, would have us believe that CRT is a plague that should not be examined (teaching CRT is illegal in 14 states).
Is denying what this country has been doing racially (to all races) for over 400 years in our best interests? Is WMS a moral and just belief? Shouldn’t we study racism to try to make certain we discontinue repeating the same mistakes? Think about it.
Jim Guy
Oldtown
