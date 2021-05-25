Sad situation with confined pet seems hopeless
I feel the need to reach out and voice my opinion and my advocacy for stricter laws and implementations to be taken regarding the abuse of animals within our city.
My definition of abuse is not only that through physical means, but of treatment regarding their quality of life as well. I am aware of an ongoing problem that has persisted over many, many months, one I have tried to rectify in countless ways to no avail, I fear this as being my final means of perhaps establishing an answer or solution.
Picture if you will, a pet being within the confines of one’s home, but behind closed doors, caged for up to 12 to 14 hours at a time with absolutely no human interaction, enveloped by both silence and darkness, unaware of when a hand will bring comfort or some amount of freedom will appear and for how long either will be provided when given.
I am struggling every day to understand why such an inhumane thing must exist, let alone the means to resolve said matter, within the confines of a city I’ve called home for over 35 years. After countless contacts and an insurmountable effort to reach out to those who have both the ability and means to put an end to this situation, nothing.
I was told that to intervene, a pet must be confined 24 hours or more and certain types of proof provided as well. I was told that in most areas, this problem would have been rectified within days and perpetrators would not be given the luxury of such a ludicrous timeframe.
Abuse comes in so many forms, it is sad that most see one kind more extreme than another, to ignore is to accept and to accept is just plain ignorant.
Rodney Day
Cumberland
