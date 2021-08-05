Local skate park would be yet another draw for outdoor enthusiasts
I’m thankful more people are choosing to live and visit here. Outdoor activities like biking, hiking, kayaking and even skateboarding can play a big role in attracting new residents.
The Great Allegheny Passage and C&O Canal shine a national light on our area as an outdoor destination. Venturing off those gravel trails, a cyclist can find miles of friendly paved roads. The road cycling in this area is simply amazing.
For mountain biking, the trails at Rocky Gap State Park and Green Ridge State Forest are nice and would benefit from the addition of more trails. Wills Mountain State Park also has the potential to be a mountain bike and hiking resource. Anyone wanting to learn more about cycling in the area should contact the Western Maryland Wheelmen via their Facebook page.
The Times-News’ recent opinion on a local skate park seems to be stating that skateboarders are deviant youngsters wanting to waste public resources so they can break their necks. Meanwhile, municipalities across the entire world have found ways to provide community skate parks. Biking, hiking, kayaking, football, wrestling, soccer, swimming and all other sports have risks. Those activities are also fun, encourage active lifestyles, and form important social groups. It would be wonderful to have a skate park located near the downtown area. The skate boarders would have a place to go and the rest of us would have a place to watch them skate.
These items along with the revitalization of the downtown area and the many plans for increased recreational use of the Potomac River make the area one heck of a destination.
Millions of people have been moving to places like Asheville, North Carolina; Portland, Oregon; Telluride, Colorado; Moab, Utah; Burlington, Vermont; and Bellingham, Washington. Cumberland has the potential to offer the active lifestyle those towns offer.
Chris Nichols
Wiley Ford, W.Va.
