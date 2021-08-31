Some things go beyond asinine and are not funny
In his Aug. 20 letter to the editor, Jon Ketzner catalogues recent missteps and flops by President Joe Biden and the Democrats. He’s having fun in his usual cute but sardonic fashion. He concludes: “It’s enough to make one pine for the days of those (Trump’s) asinine tweets”.
I wonder, though, whether the police officers at the Jan. 6 insurrection would agree.
Asinine means stupid or foolish. Mike Lindell, the “My Pillow” guy, is asinine. In the words of his niece, Donald was and still is a “particular blend of mendacity, cruelty and destructiveness.” Some things go far beyond asinine. And, sorry, Jon, just aren’t funny.
Gene Gall
LaVale
