The story in the April 8 Times-News, “Plan B: Out of options, Frostburg couple marry at Blue Bridge,” relates the story of Nick and Diana Phillip’s April 1 wedding in Ridgeley, West Virginia.
It seems their marriage was planned to take place in Fort Ashby, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Brookdale Farm where the wedding was to take place was forced to temporarily close.
Determined to have their wedding on April 1 — a date important to the couple — they began searching for a venue to hold their wedding.
Their marriage license was issued in Mineral County therefore the marriage had to take place there rather than their home state of Allegany County, Maryland.
They chose to hold their wedding just across the Blue Bridge in Ridgeley, in front of the Potomac River sign that made the marriage official being held in West Virginia.
It seems that this situation was not so unusual. A similar event took place at exactly the same spot 207 years ago. In 1792, George Calmes, a Cumberland resident, built a 22-room mansion on the bluff overlooking Cumberland and the confluence of Wills Creek and the Potomac River and the site of the current Blue Bridge. A beautiful setting for a wedding and reception.
One of Calmes’ three daughters, Mary, planned her wedding to Cumberland resident John Hoye for June, 1813.
At the last moment, the minister noticed the license was issued in Maryland and not valid in what then was Virginia but now is West Virginia.
The Hoyes faced the same problem as the Phillips, only 200 years later, their long planned wedding had to be moved to another state.
The Potomac River even then, belonged to the state of Maryland. John and Mary simply moved their wedding ceremony to a flat boat moored to the riverbank and the entire wedding party followed the couple down the well-worn path to the river and with the minister boarded the boat and the marriage was performed in Maryland while the entire wedding party watched from the shore.
The Phillips and Hoye wedding ceremonies took place nearly exactly the same spot 207 years later. More information available in my book, “Ridgeley and Carpendale WV.”
Gary Clites
Carpendale, W.Va.
