Here are possible solutions to the Ridgeley issue.
One, the city (and the Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department) might consider helping the day care center to move to another location to mitigate some of the pedestrian issues.
Another possibility is for the RVFD to lean on the city, "find us a place, that will work for us, to move to in 90 days or we will temporarily disband operations and answer no more calls."
Imagine how fire insurance rates will go up with no local fire department.
I'm sure residents of Ridgeley (and Carpendale) will like that, as well as the city officials, Ridgeley itself will have to pay more, too.
The two parties need to work together to find a reasonable solution. All the options are not inside the box. Consider thinking outside the box, both sides need to do this.
Mark Larson
Cumberland
