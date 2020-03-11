Popeye’s says of its chicken sandwich, “You won’t really ‘get it’ until you get it.” In other words, we can’t appreciate the flavor until we taste it. This is a sensory experience.
So is blindness.
You won’t really “get” blindness until you enter into the impenetrable darkness of no light perception. An educative way to do this is to go underground, deep into a cavern, like Crystal Grottoes, where tour guides (if you ask them) will turn out the lights.
With no light, the eyes receive no cues for the brain to visualize. There is only darkness.
You wouldn’t realize how much prejudice there is toward blindness, until you’d lose your eyesight.
The angry, offensive outbursts that fully-sighted people level at me, because I see so precious little, are — still, after enduring them for more than a dozen years now — gobsmacking, jaw-dropping, bewildering.
I’m guessing the eruptive behaviors arise from fear and ignorance, or denial, but I don’t “get” them.
I used to be fully-sighted (though “legally blind” with severe astigmatism and nearsightedness, but corrected to 20/20 vision). So it seems I should “see” the hypercritical perspective. Perhaps if I had known someone who struggled with visual difficulty as I do now, I might have lost my composure, but hopefully not.
Lately, even my eye doctor of many years wrestles with the reality of my blindness. It should behoove him and his coworkers, as sight specialists, to go underground and “get it.”
My right eye is totally blind. The optic nerve is irreparably dead. Anyone who looks at me can observe that eye track with the left one, but not focus on a subject; it can’t. My right eye may as well be glass.
The ophthalmologist, though, persists in a presumption lately that that eye should see light. It appears that the doctor has never experienced the absolute darkness of total blindness and doesn’t “get it;” underground, he would.
My left eye, injured by loss of blood flow at the same time as the right — during ascending aorta repair in 2006 – has extensive optic nerve damage. What remains is a limited upper-right quadrant field of low vision that is about the brightness of a night light and shrouded, gray, grainy, splotchy; but it’s enough to help me to find my way and figure things out.
I can’t identify faces, but my extreme nearsightedness, with magnification, enables me to read, laboriously, and undertake other tasks, clumsily, close-up.
I sometimes need to remind people, “I lost my eyesight, not my intelligence or experiences.” Some think that because I can’t see, I should be demented, stupid or ignorant. Not so. I am the bright, capable, discerning individual I always was, just blind.
It did take me about a year to learn to use the eyesight I have remaining; and the brain needs about a year to rewire to compensate for such a sudden and profound loss of sensory input.
Thankfully, I am not totally blind in both eyes. Total blindness, even experienced only momentarily underground, is a jolting prospect. It could happen to anyone, though, under circumstances similar to mine, or different.
In my case, the permanent nerve damage in my left “seeing” eye can cause increased eye pressure, which could result in more nerve damage and greater vision loss. So the doctor prescribes daily drops to manage left-eye pressure.
Vision loss has changed my life and relationships. Most people won’t accept my blindness, but I do; from the start, I have. It is what God gave me, along with courage and perseverance. And I’m grateful every day.
Nancy E. Thoerig
Mount Savage
