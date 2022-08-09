I am a retired federal employee writing to raise awareness of the devastating effects of the Windfall Elimination Provision experienced by nearly 2 million people. This policy reduces the earned Social Security benefits of local, state and federal retirees who worked in Social Security-covered private sector employment, and who also earned an annuity from their non-Social Security covered government employment. The WEP can result in a monthly Social Security benefit that is $512 lower than deserved, causing undue financial distress.

Why should we be penalized for working hard for our country?

Additionally, spouses are feeling the burden of the Government Pension Offset, a similar penalty, which prevents them from collecting the Social Security benefits their spouses earned from private sector jobs due to their public service. The GPO affects 723,970 beneficiaries, 48% of which are widows or widowers and 52% of whom are spouses.

We rightfully earned these benefits in exchange for our dedication and hard work to the nation, and as such, I am inviting other retirees affected by the WEP and GPO to join me in calling on Congress to repeal these unfair provisions. Furthermore, I am writing to urge lawmakers to support H.R. 82/S. 1302. It's past time to stop punishing us for our public service and allow for us to collect what we rightfully earned.

Jeffrey Merz

Bruceton Mills, W.Va.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video