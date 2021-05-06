Newspaper story about cicadas quite entertaining
Thank you for the quite entertaining article about cicadas in the Thursday, May 6, edition of the Cumberland Times-News.
I truly appreciated the sense of humor expressed by the entomologists in explaining the life cycle of the cicadas. I do not want them crawling on me, nor do I expect to fry a mess of them for my dinner, but I found the article very interesting.
I especially appreciated Michael Raupp’s description of the life cycle of the cicadas.
Maybe you have to be an entomologist to find them so fascinating!
Nancy Martens
Frostburg
