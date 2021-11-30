Last month, when the Task Force on the Economic Future of Western Maryland met, I and many other citizens attended to witness what Commissioner Jake Shade, State Del. Jason Buckel and State Sen. George Edwards were pursuing for Rocky Gap State Park. While on one hand they tried to downplay their privatization plans, on the other, they continued to advocate for private development on public land, relocation of public resources from their current park locations, and turning over public park land to the County to “enhance amenities.” It was all code for privatization.
The secretary of the Department of Natural Resources has made a public statement on the online petition to save Rocky Gap, opposing this plan to privatize and noting that DNR already handles requests for private contractors effectively. Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio has mailed correspondence with that message to individuals who have sought her reflection and has done so from the Office of the Governor, suggesting that both Governor Hogan and the secretary are opposed to this ridiculous land grab proposed by Shade, Buckel, Edwards and the Task Force. But after some of these same individuals tried to sell off Western Maryland to another state, should we even be surprised that they would simultaneously try to sell off a local state park?
The action from the November Task Force meeting was meant to strike Rocky Gap State Park as a target in their recommendation, however the online recommendation has not been updated to reflect that. In fact, it has only been updated to reflect the Task Force recommendation that the language be buried and combined with other text, all in an apparent effort to hide their intentions from the public.
At present, their recommendation cites not only a land grab of the entirety of the 35 acres of the day use area of the park, but the campground as well. Task Force members have repeatedly, publicly cited the need to privatize cabins, but now the recommendation specifically identifies “Western Maryland’s parks and campgrounds,” instead of only having identified Rocky Gap State Park and a vague area that we know to be the public swimming beaches and picnic area.
Rocky Gap boasts more than 600,000 day use visitors per year, closing many weekends due to having reached capacity. The campground’s 278 campsites are booked full every weekend all summer. Rocky Gap is already at capacity with current amenities and therefore does not need any so-called, proposed “public-private partnerships” or “enhanced amenities.” Privatization is unnecessary and undesired.
The Task Force has gone in the opposite direction of public opinion and doubled down on its desire to privatize. Commissioner Shade has specifically addressed his desire to “move” public amenities. Senator Edwards as recently as Nov. 29, on WCBC, restated his desire to see private investment in the park, again code for privatization.
The Task Force meets Dec. 2 for its final meeting. The public is invited to attend and should do so to stress the need to keep public land public.
Dennis E. Tipton
president, Rocky Gap Volunteer Team
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.