The nation is in shock after a 6-year-old brought a gun to school and gravely injured his teacher. It’s a moment of innocence lost for our nation, as it’s possible teachers will never see young children in the same light again. Here in Garrett County, Facebook is littered with young children proudly holding their rifle while displaying a freshly killed deer, raising questions about firearm accessibility to children across our county.
Next to Baltimore City, Garrett County teachers are the state’s lowest paid, and some of the lowest paid in the eastern United States. It’s one county where a janitor with no higher education is paid nearly the same as a teacher with a master’s degree. Garrett County teacher’s salaries lag well behind the state median and national average. Like many districts, Garrett County is experiencing a teacher shortage.
Garrett County teachers often shoulder the attempted clean-up of failed local, state, and national policies. Rural poverty, drug addicted families, neglectful parenting, food insecurity, and more are the challenges our educators must overcome daily. It’s ironic that the two lowest paying counties in Maryland (Baltimore City/Garrett County) are the two that most desperately need highly credentialed and dedicated teachers.
Teaching is quickly becoming a dangerous job, and like with policing, teachers must except that they could become a victim of violent crime at any moment. In Garrett County, they must also accept that most of their children’s households are lined with firearms, while also possibly being managed by an absent or drug addicted parent. It’s not hard to see why they would conclude their salary isn’t worthwhile. Most educators have master’s degrees and some have obtained their PhD. Finding work with a better salary isn’t overtly difficult.
Garrett County has bent over backwards to support their student population, even promoting students to the next grade despite the fact they were absent from virtual school in 2020/2021. Teachers are expected to close this widening education gap. Yet, they refuse to dramatically raise their teacher’s salaries. Why? Joe Biden made the largest investment in education ever last year. Why didn’t any of that money go to Garrett County teachers? Where did the money go, and why wasn’t a raise for area teachers even discussed by our local leadership.
I imagine this recent elementary school shooting will be a line in the sand for many teachers, especially as they see their students proudly displaying a firearm over a bleeding animal corpse. In Garrett County, we are simply not paying our teachers enough to dodge bullets.
Jeremy Gosnell
Oakland
