“Thank you.” Two simple, yet powerful words to the person who hears them. Let’s all say “Thank you” to those everyday heroes and our newest heroes when we see them during this pandemic of 2020. They do what they do — so we can have what we need, stay safe and at home.
Thank you to our police officers, firemen, paramedics and staff. To those who serve in our military who are assisting where and how they are needed. Thank you to our all of our doctors, nurses and staff.
Thank you to our pharmacies and staff. Thank you to all of our veterinarians and their staff who are there to care for our fur babies. We were witness to the care, concern and commitment at LaVale Veterinary Hospital during this crisis and want to say a very personal thank you to everyone there.
Thank you to our grocery store employees for keeping the shelves stocked as best they can; disinfecting the stores and carts for us.
Thank you to our retail store employees at Walmart, Southern States, Tractor Supply, Naylor’s, Lowe’s and others, including the liquor stores (grin), for being there and open for what we need. Thank you to our restaurants so we can still have that wonderful taste of normalcy and better times.
Thank you to those who provide transportation. They include taxi drivers, bus and medical transport drivers, staff and mechanics. So very many people in our community depend on them. And a thank you to our trash collectors.
Thank you to the U.S. Postal Service for our mailmen and women. “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” We can now sadly add: Pandemic.
Thank you for UPS and FedEx so we can have our deliveries.
God bless the truckers who continue to deliver our supplies and food to us across this country and all the farmers who provide us with food.
A thank you to those who continue going to work so we have canned and packaged goods; newspapers; and those who keep our utilities and services, such as television and internet, operational.
So when we see our heroes during this historic, frightening time, while our smiles are hidden behind barriers, tell them thank you for being here. Thank you for doing what you do.
“Thank you” — two simple words.
Christine and Lenny Howard
Cumberland
