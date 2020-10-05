Ten Commandments are still available to guide us
Oftentimes, we grandparents reflect on our growing up as we watch our grandchildren study and work through public schools which offer different subjects.
Years ago in my hometown, about 1957 to be more specific, the better art students were selected to color very large, framed hangings of elaborately printed Ten Commandments. This was tedious but a good review. We saw the finished work by the front doors of our public schools.
In our current society, little attention is given to these beautiful, basic, heaven- sent guidelines — moral directives — which help us keep the peace. Do something, I thought.
Now hanging by my children’s front doors are golden, framed prints of the Ten Commandments. These elaborate, hand-crafted Ten Commandments are written in both Hebrew and English. In fine print around the borders is reference material showing the area of the Bible where the Commandments can be found.
Last fall at a church prayer planning meeting we discussed the question, “How many of our parishioners could recite, in order, the Ten Commandments?” Shall we make this a topic of our continuing education and have some extra information to carry home to share.
With all the defining, redefining and reinterpretation of what a right is and of what is right and what is wrong, we need to go to “What is set in stone?”
Perhaps this stone which our Heavenly Father used had a purpose — erasing is not easy on a big stone.
A final thought just came to mind.
“Lord, what must I do to go to heaven?” Jesus told the young man, “Keep the Commandments.”
Mary A. Eckard
Cumberland
