The difference is easy and apparent to see
President Biden’s speech last week really emphasized the difference between the Democrats and Republicans.
It seems, the Democrats’ policy is name calling: Trump is evil, anyone who disagrees with us is threatening Democracy, has extreme ideology, threatens the very foundation of our republic, are dark forces, trying to subvert democracy, are not normal, are fascists, are racists, etc.
The Republicans talk of issues: border security, inflation, recession, climate change, gas price, fuel shortages, voting security, homelessness, fentanyl, taxes, COVID-19, schools, gun violence, looting, violence in the streets, funding the military and police, and other issues that affect our life.
So, if you want to improve your name-calling skills, vote Democrat. I believe, if you want to improve your life, it’s best to vote otherwise.
Leon Dillman
Cumberland
