The U.S. Congress has created the opportunity of a generation to bolster the economies of Maryland, West Virginia and the rest of the country while simultaneously addressing the existential threat of our lifetimes — climate change.
The Inflation Reduction Act, recently approved by the Senate and House, is the most significant achievement ever by Congress to address the climate crisis, and puts our country on a stronger economic footing. Recent research found that the investments included in the bill will support more than 650,000 jobs nationally every year for 10 years.
The bill includes a suite of smart incentives and investments that would both make meaningful progress toward our climate goals and unlock the promise of new clean energy industries and the jobs that come with them for Maryland and West Virginia. These include skilled jobs that will help diversify economic opportunities since they come from a mix of investments across the power, agriculture and forestry, buildings and transportation sectors.
These jobs and the associated economic activity will annually generate nearly $6.2 billion in local, state and federal government taxes for 10 years. The provisions in the bill are projected to enable the U.S. to reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030, putting us within reach of our climate goals and our international commitments.
The health of our economy, our communities and our planet are at stake, and the United States should lead by example by stepping boldly into a low-carbon future while protecting our own energy security and respecting our energy communities. This bill enables an all-of-the-above approach to expand clean energy and fuels and take advantage of our skilled energy workforce. This gives Western Maryland and West Virginia the chance to build on our energy economies while moving us toward a low-carbon future and meeting the challenge of climate change.
In Maryland and West Virginia, clean power incentives and investments will create employment opportunities that trend toward jobs in construction and professional services industries, with benefits rippling throughout the supply chain and broadly across the economy. Acceleration of clean energy and greater energy efficiency will help diversify our energy mix, contributing to greater energy security, moderating price spikes and avoiding supply disruptions.
Additional investments in revitalizing forests and climate-smart agricultural practices will create jobs and support rural communities while absorbing more carbon from the air, protecting our drinking water and natural habitat.
The successful passage of the Inflation Reduction Act has put us on the pathway to achieving the goals we’ve set to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, like historic and deadly flooding, life-threatening heat and large forest fires. But it’s not the only step on that path. State and local governments have set goals and made significant investments toward the clean energy transition, and individual Americans continue to demonstrate an eagerness to reduce their energy consumption.
This bill represents the best chance we’ve had in decades to significantly reduce the nation’s carbon emissions. Any legislation is the product of negotiation and this one was no exception, but on balance, there is no doubt that the climate and clean energy provisions included in the bill promise to accelerate equitable clean energy transitions and drive down emissions across the country.
When combined with the long-term benefits for jobs, energy security and community resilience, it becomes clear these investments are the right choice to put us on a path toward a brighter future.
The signing of this bill into law and the massive strides forward it will allow us to make over the next decade are truly something to celebrate.
Tim Purinton,
executive director of the Maryland and Washington D.C. chapter of The Nature Conservancy
Thomas Minney,
executive director of The Nature Conservancy in West Virginia.
