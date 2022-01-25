For many years when I lived in Luke, my next-door neighbor was Audrey Nolan, who recently died at the age of 109.
What a remarkable woman Audrey was! Though she stood maybe four and a half feet tall, she seemed to tower over most of the folks I know.
Feisty and fiercely independent, she drove her car till she was 98 and lived by herself on Pratt Street till her passing. While she was grateful for the neighborly help she received in her later years, she always did as much for herself as she could.
Audrey was bright and knowledgeable. She kept up with the news and held thoughtful opinions on education, health, politics and other topics. Fittingly enough, most of her views were agreeably old school.
On one occasion I was visiting with her when she received a call from a relative in her native Spain. Instantly switching from English to fluent Spanish, she chatted with her caller while I sat there in amazement.
With every birthday after her 100th, her celebrity grew. My wife and I would drop in on her around Christmas—which was near the time of her birthday — and her home would be filled to the brim with letters, cards, flowers and plants sent from everywhere. Some of the plants were bigger than she was.
Yet Audrey, who was shy by nature, rejected the idea that she was anything special. “I’m just old,” she’d say. She understood the fuss that others made over her, but sometimes it made her feel self-conscious.
One time I asked her the secret to her longevity. She told me she ate lots of green bananas, mandarin oranges and hot dogs. Well, I don’t know what a dietician would say to that, but something tells me we should all start eating more green bananas, mandarin oranges and hot dogs.
Rest in peace, Audrey. Whether you believed it or not, you were someone special.
Greg Jenkins
Westernport
