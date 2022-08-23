As the popular saying goes, if a tree falls in the forest, does it make a sound? If a city reaches the tipping point, do alarms go off, are there sirens and fireworks?
These are the thoughts that go through the mind of a new business owner over three days of observation in late summer. It started on a Thursday evening as the tourists and a surprisingly large number of locals meandered downtown about dinner time, the same occurs all through Friday and Saturday.
Hundreds of people walk the cobbled streets, visiting business establishments along Baltimore, Liberty and Centre streets, street musicians on the sidewalks, people walking dogs, youth, vibrance and palpable energy in the streets. For a minute, you could be forgiven for thinking you are in Frederick, Bedford, Pennsylvania, Winchester, Virginia, or any other vibrant up and coming town in the states.
I think it should be noted that this summer could very well be the beginning of the rebirth of downtown Cumberland. From starting Wheelzup Adventures, an outdoor adventure shop on the corner of Baltimore and Centre streets, I have come to learn that like real estate, in the retail industry, the most important thing is location, location, location.
It feels like it has sat waiting for the right people with the right ideas to make it what it could be. Since 2021, about eight new businesses with the right vibe, energy, creativity and drive have opened up downtown and infused this unbelievable energy that has to be experienced to believe.
With the opening of stores like Centre Street Collective, Pepper in a Bottle, Greg’s Photography and the already established businesses on the strip, coupled with the return of Friday after Five, block parties, music festivals — it is no illusion that effort is being made to get people downtown. It is amazing how every day, we still get customers at our shop asking if we just opened and how long we have been there. Personally, I have to remind myself that it is not personal when people do not come to my shop downtown citing the all too familiar reasons — no parking, no time, too many drug dealers and homeless, all reasons which could be easily rebutted; however, this is not the place.
It is understandable that over the past decade many have given up on the city, but I dare say the tides may finally be turning.
I would like to commend all those new businesses and business owners who have been brave enough to put their money where their hearts are and try to make Cumberland what we all want and know it can be. I think of us all as pioneers of the new Cumberland.
In the words of Theodore Roosevelt, “far better is it to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, than to take rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much or suffer much, because they live in the gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat.”
Mandela Echefu
Chief Adventure Officer
Wheelzup Adventures
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.