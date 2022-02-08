Like any reasonable person with an IQ higher than a spatula, I hate the Olympics. Despise the Olympics. Loathe the Olympics.
My animus toward the quadrennial, international competition began in 1972 when, as a young and idealistic fella, I watched the Summer Games in Munich, Germany, on television. I got an eyeful.
First and most horrifying, less than 30 years after the Nazis had massacred millions of Jews, somehow the Israeli Olympic team was rounded up by terrorists in Germany and murdered in the Olympic village.
After the murders, the Olympic muckety-mucks got together, shrugged and said, “Well that was a bummer ... on with the games!”
The only summer sport I actually cared about was basketball, and I watched as a group of genuinely amateur American college kids lost the gold medal to a team of roided-up, professional man-beast “soldiers” from the Soviet army in a game more fixed than a Harlem Globetrotters game.
That game literally ended five times, with the Americans winning, only to have the officials give the Soviets another chance at making the winning shot. They got more mulligans than Donald Trump at Mar-a-Largo.
I was a naive tadpole but I recognized in those ‘72 Olympics a level of evil hypocrisy, avarice and corruption that was breathtaking. I have never forgotten, mainly because the Games are just as awful today as back then.
The International Olympic Committee, which runs the thing, is so crooked, the Cosa Nostra must be jealous. The national committees, including America’s, are little better.
The individual athletes are, mostly, the only good guys in this nonsense and deserve a far less tainted venue to display their skills. But, honestly, many if not most Olympic sports are just contrived activities that, to be fair, require extraordinary levels of strength, athleticism and physical endurance. Lots are just silly and redundant.
The politicalization and propagandization of the games is it’s great undoing. Get rid of the flags, the national anthems, the medal counts, the bankrupting ostentation and waste.
Highlight sports that actually have some international critical-mass of popular support. Maybe something could be salvaged out of the Wrestlemania-like spectacle of the current games to restore some dignity and real celebration of achievement. Maybe.
If most folks like the Olympics in their current form, then, please, enjoy them. I’ll quietly curmudgeon away for the two weeks, waiting for March Madness. Now there’s an athletic event wrapped in quiet dignity and devoid of silly spectacle and controversy.
In the meantime, I always have Wordle.
Jon Ketzner
Cumberland
