Who is this man, Jesus, whose birthday we celebrate on Dec. 25?
As Christians, we believe he was the Son of God, who was sent down to Earth to show us, in human form, the nature of God, to bring light into a world of darkness and salvation to all who would believe.
We Christians celebrate Christ’s birthday because we realize that Jesus coming down to Earth as a lowly baby, and living among us as a human person, showing us the way God would have us live, is an event worth celebrating. Not everyone sees it this way.
I heard someone online complain, “what are they trying to do now — bring religion into Christmas?”
During Advent, we light five candles to symbolize what Christmas is all about. The Candle of Joy — the joy that Jesus has brought into our lives and the joy we can share with others. The Candle of Peace — the peace that God has promised, if we put our trust in him. The Candle of Hope — the hope we have not just for tomorrow, but for eternity. The Candle of Love — as we remember Jesus’s command to “love one another.” And finally, the Christ Candle, the one whose birthday we celebrate.
Today, even a non-believer, only celebrating Christmas in a secular way, cannot deny these lines about Jesus expressed in the poem, “One Solitary Life:”
He was born in an obscure village. He worked in a carpenter shop until he was thirty. He then became an itinerant preacher. He never held an office. He never had a family or owned a house. He didn’t go to college. He had no credentials but himself. He was only 33 when the public turned against him. Nineteen centuries have come and gone, and today he is the central figure of the human race. All the armies that ever marched, all the navies that ever sailed, all the parliaments that ever sat, and all the kings that ever reigned have not affected the life of man on earth as much as that One Solitary Life.
Let us not forget, “Jesus is the reason for the season.”
John P. Jones
Frostburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.