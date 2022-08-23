The right man to run the country has experience
They have been debating since the 2020 election that there was voter fraud in this election.
Well, let me tell you my thoughts on this issue. I think there was also fraud in the 2016 election.
I believe they rigged it so Donald Trump would win. They thought he would start wars and ruin our country. They got fooled.
Trump did everything he promised to do in his campaign. I think he made this country better, a country you could be proud of again.
He had a wonderful, peaceful life before stepping up to save this country from corruption. He could have a peaceful life again just walking away.
No one has ever been attacked like him. He chose to continue his fight in making America great again. What does this tell you about this man?
It tells me this is the kind of person we want and need to run our country.
Look around people.
In the last two years, I believe this administration has destroyed our country. The weakness they are showing has made us a laughing stock around the world.
God has his hand in all of this. He will put the right people in power to govern this great America.
In my opinion, Trump is the man we need to do this job. He has the strength to deal with running a country. If given the chance, with the grace of God, he will make America great again.
Judy Thomas
Lonaconing
