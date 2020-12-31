Two Josephs — pro-choice Biden needs our prayers
In the CTN on the Editorial page on Wednesday, Dec. 30, Kathryn Jean Lopez states that Pope Francis declared a year of St. Joseph from Dec. 8 this year to the same date next year.
St. Joseph’s whole life was spent providing for Jesus and Mary. He was a holy and dedicated father. Then Ms. Lopez thanked Joe Biden. He is not pro-life.
We pro-life, family-oriented Americans honor St. Joseph for his many virtues. Pro-lifers can’ t find as a good example of family man or righteous leadership or patriot in Mr. Joseph Biden. He needs our prayers.
Mary A. Eckard
Cumberland
