Theft of campaign sign is a true reflection of character
On Friday morning, Oct. 23, my wife and I placed a large Biden/Harris sign directly in front of our house. We did this not so much in enthusiasm for the candidate that we support, but more, in truth, to make sure that we are not mistakenly taken to be Trump supporters.
On Sunday morning, the sign was gone.
I was somewhat surprised because I felt that our neighborhood had more class than that. To the thief, I say you showed your true character, and no class at all. You definitely are a thief and subject to prosecution, as you did break the law.
However, I am not surprised, because your actions reflect the true character of the man you support. Like your candidate, you probably have no conscience to bother you. A person like your candidate, who is totally devoid of morals and principles, has no business being president of the U.S. He is totally self-absorbed, incapable of putting the interests of the country above his own, a world-class liar, and the most corrupt individual to ever hold the office.
Please understand that this outburst is directed towards the thief, and not to my neighborhood or community as a whole. Rest assured, I will replace the sign right after we vote early for Biden, and I feel somewhat relieved that we only have a week of this madness to go.
Hopefully, with a Biden/Harris win, I will be able to relax and my blood pressure will return to normal. To the thief, I hope you will spend the next four years with as much stress and frustration as I have experienced in the past four years.
Bill Powell
LaVale
