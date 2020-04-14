I have good memories of life in the Cumberland area immediately following World War II. Children did not have access to TV, computer games or any of the high-tech gadgets that now are so common.
But they had something more. It was not unusual to see smaller children outside playing tag or kick the can. Life was simpler. The C&O Canal held special wonder for children of that era.
Children fished in the canal during the summertime. The only thing caught were small sunfish and small catfish.
In 1962, I returned to the area and saw some of their descendants in a pond where we had placed them.
In the wintertime, groups of children were found close to the Wiley Ford bridge ice skating. Someone always had a fire going. I spent many pleasurable hours at the canal either fishing or skating.
There was also sled riding in Wiley Ford. Snows were larger and remained on the ground longer than now. The sled ride was about a mile long. There were three fires to warm up on the return up the hill. Children would gather round the fires to get warm.
But, most of all, I remember the great job the Cumberland city fathers did for the children.
There were a number of city playgrounds to keep the children occupied. Each had a playground director.
Buses would take children to various activities, such as the fishing rodeo, swimming contests at Constitution Park and other activities involving competition among the children from various playgrounds.
As we grew older there were always basketball games at the playgrounds. I assume this was true at other playgrounds. I know that it was true at Post Playground.
When I returned to this area and saw trucks parked there, it was the end of an era and made me feel sad, as did the water being removed from the canal.
We didn’t have TV, and we didn’t have computers, but what we had was seven movie theaters in Cumberland that we could walk to that showed continuous movies. Some children would watch more than one showing of the same movie, with a short and a cartoon.
Today’s children would not find it interesting to do some of the things that we did for pleasure. Playing basketball, horseshoes, swimming competition, or playing tag doesn’t turn them on.
I’ve observed too many children locked in their rooms playing video games. That would not give me any pleasure because I grow up in a different era that didn’t have those electrical devices.
The most expensive cost for children to attend a movie was 20 cents and for adults 40 cents. The two on Virginia Avenue were 11 cents for children and I think 20 cents for adults.
If we didn’t have the 11 cents, we could search for beer for soda bottles. We needed 11 bottles to pay for the movie and popcorn and either a snow cone or soda.
Eugene Kesner
Keyser, W.Va.
