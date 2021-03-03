Depression is ‘real demon’ that plagues many people
I am writing this letter in response to the article that was printed in regard to the number of overdose deaths increasing in 2020. It cannot be stated enough that 2020 was one of the most traumatic years ever.
I believe the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns are a significant factor in the spike in overdose-related deaths. There is a silent pandemic that has engulfed the nation in the form of depression. The time has come where this issue needs to be discussed.
Depression is a real demon that plagues so many. We need to find the right balance of addressing the issue of COVID-19 and depression in dealing with quarantine and lockdown mandates.
It seems America is gradually climbing out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the after effects of the silent pandemic of depression may be more long-term. We need to be more alert on who is struggling with depression.
I encourage everyone to do research on this condition and do what you can to encourage everyone. Show the love of Jesus Christ and value in everyone’s life. Speak life to all people.
You never know when God will use you to change someone’s life.
The Rev. Justin Searls Ridgeley, W.Va.
A ray of hope with vaccines, but still a very dim light
It has been a month since I tried to get an appointment for a few hundred slots to get the first dose of the vaccine through designated phone numbers to the Allegany County Health Department and UPMC Western Maryland. That failed. Then I submitted the interest form on the Allegany County Health Department website. Again, no additional information has been given. I am 68 years old and find this process very frustrating.
When it was announced by the health advisers on the federal level that the vaccines were available and being distributed, it appears that Western Maryland was not high on that list. Yes, we are part of Maryland, not the eastern or southern parts, but in the western part, which includes Allegany and Garrett counties.
I find it very disheartening that there seems to be disproportionate priorities with regard to the distribution of the vaccine.
Yes, it has been a long and challenging year and, sadly, many people have dealt directly with COVID-19. My heart goes out to these individuals and families. Yes, I have been fortunate to not have direct experience with COVID. When, finally, there seems to be a ray of hope, it is still a very dim light.
Claudia Mals
Cumberland
City blessed by natural beauty, loyal citizens
It was with enthusiasm that I read the article in this Saturday’s paper (Feb. 27) by Dean Talamantez titled “California to Cumberland.” We natives often forget that Cumberland is a gem nestled in the mountains just waiting to be discovered by those not fortunate enough to live here.
Yes, we have our problems like any small post-“smokestack” industry era, but we are blessed not only by our natural beauty but by our loyal citizens. Mr. and Mrs. Talamantez are just two more fortunate residents who have discovered our treasure.
Susan Cioni
Cumberland
