I read your editorial urging us to vote by mail in the April 14 Times-News. (See: “Send it in: Frostburg would be wise to vote.” I saw immediately to its right a political cartoon which labeled Christians attending church as “Finalists for the COVID-iot Awards.”
We are being told that we should give up our right to vote at the polls and to attend church because we are experiencing a pandemic from which more than 98% of those who are infected will survive with little or no medical intervention.
Millions of Americans have served to preserve and protect these rights. Hundreds of thousands of our fellow Americans have died fighting to save our republic.
Now, some of our media and many of our politicians are trying to use this infection as an opportunity to do what no enemy has done.
It is insidious that our culture has been weakened to the point where an influenza is being used to steal our rights and destroy our faith.
I am a member of Trinity Lutheran Church here in Cumberland. Our pastor, Eric Ruble, kept our doors open by multiplying the number of services, with the requirement that no service exceed the limit of 10 individuals.
He has worked hard in the name of Jesus Christ to share him with us across the Easter season. We also recorded the services.
The recordings were emailed to any member of our congregation who chose not to attend. He will continue this practice until the restriction is lifted.
Our Constitution established that our rights come from our creator, not from our government. We have the right to make decisions on how to exercise those rights.
I believe our government has violated the right to assemble and to worship. I recognize the reasonable efforts to advise us of the circumstances which should inform our decisions, are positives.
However, we cannot ever concede our right to make those decisions which are guaranteed by our Constitution, to a government or media which believes we are not capable of making these decisions in accordance with their will.
Thanks be to God in every circumstance. Let us couple that with the need to defend ourselves from those who appoint themselves as our superiors and who would substitute their thoughts for our rights!
Gary Hankins
Cumberland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.