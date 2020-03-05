I was rather surprised and disappointed to read that the Allegany County Board of Commissioners had voted to join the growing list of counties in the southern and western states to become a sanctuary county that vows to oppose any new gun regulations that they deem would infringe on their interpretation of the Second Amendment and presumably direct that they not be enforced in this county. (See: “Allegany County declared ...,” Feb. 26 Times-News, Page 1A.)
I can’t imagine a more cynical move by politicians who, for some reason, believe that they need to pander to a constituency that already supports them. Perhaps this is designed to distract from their rather modest level of accomplishment.
To be clear, our county government has no power to nullify or otherwise cause any state gun law duly passed by the legislature and signed by the governor not to be enforced.
They cannot instruct the sheriff not to enforce a state law unless they are prepared to be complicit in his malfeasance in office. And do they think they’re going to give similar instructions to the superintendent of the state police?
Imagine if the legislature, after a rash of DWI accidents, decided to lower the blood alcohol level above which you are too drunk to drive by .01. Some citizens and bar owners petition the county commission suggesting that this is too onerous a burden.
Bar owners say it’s bad for business and patrons say it infringes on their right to drink a legal beverage. Could the commissioners then declare Allegany County a DWI sanctuary? Of course not. The county cannot on its own declare that it will refuse to support and enforce any law.
This action and others like it are the logical conclusion of a decades long campaign by the NRA to convince their members that any gun regulation brings them one step closer to the day when government agents will kick in their doors and seize all their weapons.
It is ludicrous and it is being promoted by a self -serving group of politicians at all levels to lock up the votes of the millions of gun owners who are one-issue voters. And so the ever escalating rate of mass shootings that at present average almost one a day (if you count incidents when two or more people are shot) continues unabated.
There are no easy answers to the lunacy, but there are modest laws (expanded background checks, red flag laws, banning large capacity magazines) which can make an incremental difference.
All citizens, including gun owners, have to understand that none of our constitutional rights is absolute. Freedom of speech does not allow you to yell fire in a crowded theater or to incite a riot. You cannot sacrifice animals or people as part of a religious ritual.
Each right has its limitations and gun owners (and county governments) would do well to help shape effective gun limitations instead of opposing all regulation that they automatically believe infringes on their rights.
In the present case, our county commissioners have chosen to be part of the problem instead of part of the solution. I think they should be ashamed of themselves.
Mark Moessinger
Cumberland
