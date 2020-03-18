During a time such as this, when leadership is so important, some say government is all the same and it doesn’t matter who is there. Yet it does matter. It has always mattered.
Now it is ever more important. Because the decisions being made literally will mean the difference between life and death.
Maryland is fortunate in its leadership.
There is a governor who listens to knowledgeable advisers, while being respectful of the science behind the recommendations.
The state’s leadership is making decisions that result in the recommendations and concordant implementations that will help ensure our safety.
The point person in Maryland is the secretary of health, Bob Neall.
I have known Secretary Neall as my representative in the Maryland General Assembly and as Anne Arundel county executive. He is used to making difficult decisions. I am certain that this event is decision-making on a whole new level and in truly uncertain times.
As secretary of health, he is responsible for bringing together relevant parts of the state government necessary to making decisions about critical actions to recommend; when they will occur; and how they will be implemented.
From all indications and given the history of the coronavirus, there will be deaths related to these decisions.
The challenge: Determine which decisions will result in fewer — rather than more — deaths.
Each decision may well have unfortunate tradeoffs and I am sure each decision will weigh heavily on him.
The people of Maryland should be confident in the state’s leadership responding to this threat.
Given my age, I am considered a “high risk” category of threat to life from the coronavirus.
I know of no one I would rather having making decisions and recommendations than the current secretary of health.
Robert Agee
Crofton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.