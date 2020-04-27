Winston Churchill’s advice to “never let a good crisis go to waste” did not fall on deaf ears with Maryland’s anti-gun crowd.
Del. Vanessa Atterbeary released a letter signed by 58 Democratic legislators urging Gov. Larry Hogan to close the state’s gun shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regrettably, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are using this crisis to restrict the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Marylanders.
I supported a letter in opposition from the House Republican Caucus emphasizing that the ability to protect your family is not just an essential service, it is an essential human right.
My misguided colleagues seem to think that the only reason why someone would purchase a firearm is to do harm.
In the rural areas of our state, especially in Western Maryland, we must rely more on ourselves during times of crisis while our already limited law enforcement resources are overextended due to new responsibilities during these unprecedented times.
We must assume greater responsibility for protecting our families and prepare for the reality that the cavalry may not be coming if we are faced with a worst-case scenario. This is just one of many reasons that we have the Second Amendment.
It is unfortunate that anti-gun activists are politicizing this public health crisis to advance their agenda.
If these lawmakers were sincere in their desire to reduce gun violence, they would have supported proposed legislation that adds stricter sentences for gun crime.
Yet once again, they come after lawful gun owners who want to hunt and protect their families and homes.
Fortunately, gun shops remain open and classified as essential businesses at this time.
As your delegate, I pledge to always defend your rights.
Del. Mike McKay
Cumberland
