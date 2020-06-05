I stand with the protesters. Had I known there was an event last weekend in Cumberland I would have been there supporting the cause. I hope it went well.
The protests are not against our police force but rather against our corrupt and biased police officers. They are standing up for justice for all Americans regardless of the color of their skin. After all this is The United States of America and not The United States of White America.
It is liberty and justice for all. It is about all Americans waking up every morning knowing they are equal and deserving of the same benefits. It is about feeling safe in a place they call home.
Too often I have heard the phrase “They just need to get over it. We don’t have slaves here anymore.” Not true, is all I can say.
While it is illegal to own black people for forced labor, slavery is well and alive in America. It is present every time a black or brown person is called the N word. It is present every time a person with skin color other than white is followed in a store because they might steal. It is present every time there is a KKK rally, white supremacy rearing it’s ugly head.
Slavery shows itself every time a black or brown person wakes up in this country feeling like a second-or third-class citizen simply because God chose to make their color something other than white.
It is present every time there is what should be a minor infraction and they spend years in prison. So to say slavery does not exist in this country is wrong. Just ask George Floyd’s loved ones.
Unfortunately there are bad apples that are looting and committing arson. Please don’t let this senseless violence distract you from the cause.
What could defuse the situation is all of us standing for black and brown people instead of complaining from our living rooms.
That is the message they are sending us. This fire has been fueled for way too long and unless we tend to it now it will spread and destroy everything in it’s path. And those of us who choose to do nothing have added the same amount of fuel as the racists have been doing.
Not all of us can stand in protest but there are so many ways to help heal our people and our country:
• Don’t listen to crude racist jokes.
• Tell the user of the N word; it is offensive.
• Speak up when it is warranted.
• Elect leaders who will denounce the KKK, white supremacy and hate groups of all nature.
• Don’t stereotype.
• Embrace their culture. They are very talented, loving and beautiful human beings.
• And please pray for them.
In closing, I would like to say that some of our police officers, sheriffs, leaders in Congress and governors are giving hope by standing alongside the protesters. It takes courage and more importantly it takes integrity.
God bless you for putting people above your position. Where does our country’s leader stand? Good question, don’t you think?
Carolyn Weigle
Short Gap, W.Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.