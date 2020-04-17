Out of something bad sometimes comes something good. My point is that even though the coronavirus is impacting all of our lives, Our families are realizing the importance of becoming closer and helping one another now more then ever. The extent of this pandemic is teaching us to reach out to one another and put our petty differences aside.
True, it has become more difficult to become physically close to our families. However, modern technology has provided us a path to remain in contact with our loved ones and friends.
Over Passover and Easter, both synagogues and churches have found more ways to bring ourselves and families together to worship.
B’er Chayim, the Jewish congregation in Cumberland, has been creative in keeping its congregation together by using both Facebook and Zoom to help stay in touch with its membership and also has reached out to “none” (no church) and former members as well, with astonishing response.
Rabbi Mark Perman, the congregational rabbi, has done a remarkable job in presenting his Shabbat and Passover service on social media.
The staff at B’er Chayim also made possible a connection to several Jewish homes to help celebrate the holiday of Passover by Zoom. Other churches in the area are using modern technology to keep in touch with their congregates.
The Divine Mercy Parish is recording its Mass once a week.
At Trinity Lutheran Church in Keyser, services have been put on hold. The Rev. Sally Bartling, pastor, and her staff have been preparing services that can be viewed on line by members of her church while the church is not in session. It has been decided that even after the coronavirius pandemic has abated and services resume they will continue to be posted on line.
Many churches now say that online services are getting more watches than people who ever come to church.
This all proves to me that we as a country must have faith to pull together, and once this is all over we will be stronger and better then ever.
David Shapiro
Keyser, W.Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.