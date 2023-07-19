With so much election hype starting already, one might not realize that the 2024 presidential election is actually more than 15 months away. It’s certainly enough time for both political parties to come to their senses and hopefully avoid another rerun of the 2020 Trump vs. Biden contest.
According to polls, the vast majority of Americans are not happy with what appears to be the two choices each of our powerfully entrenched political parties seem ready to put forward. Unless the tide changes, next year many American voters will be faced with choosing between the lesser of two evils (even more so in 2024 than in 2020 I believe).
Even though both Biden and Trump are popular within their own parties now, both of these men carry many liabilities. Naturally Biden’s shortcomings have been touted strongly by Republicans, while Trump’s liabilities have been long articulated by Democrats. Yet putting politics aside, I believe there is a major problem facing each of the current front runners that should not be overlooked.
First, Joe Biden’s age is a legitimate concern as he would be 86 at the end of his second term. This is an undeniable reality. Recognizing that with age sometimes comes wisdom and being 80ish myself, with no disrespect I must question whether a man in his mid-80s would have the physical and mental stamina required for the demanding responsibilities facing the president of the United States.
Secondly, Donald Trump faces several indictments of alleged criminal activity. In what will no doubt be a long drawn out legal fight, the courts will eventually decide his innocence or guilt. Either way (both before and after the election), the danger is that he will continue focusing much of his energy and rhetoric toward his “personal” fight with the courts, judges, and political opponents at the expense of exercising well the duties of president.
The time is ripe for new faces. It’s a good sign that several Republicans have stepped forward, which gives the GOP an excellent opportunity in 2024. Unfortunately, Democrat challengers at present are few and far between, a sad consequence of our political system.
Ideally (in my mind) for the good of our nation, both Biden and Trump should consider stepping down, allowing others the opportunity to be the next leader of the free world. Both men will have had the opportunity to serve four years as president. Perhaps only their egos stand in the way of their gracefully bowing out.
John P. Jones
Frostburg
