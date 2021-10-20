Animals receive good care at Tri-State Zoological Park
Most people haven’t been to the Tri-State Zoological Park, and others think it was closed after the tigers and the lion were taken away. It is still open, for how much longer? Who knows?
For me, I am going to enjoy this zoo for as long as it’s still there. Each time I’ve been out there I’ve really enjoyed it. It was better than going to a bigger zoo.
For me, a smaller zoo like Tri-State is more enjoyable due to the animal interaction, especially when owner Bob Candy comes to them or calls them by name. They really get excited to see him!
There is a mutual love between Bob and the animals. I love that about going there. This place is a blessing, not a “h---hole” as PETA described it. These animals have gotten a second chance as they are all rescues.
I have only been there twice in my life so I don’t know about the ages of all the animals or the species’ life expectancy, but I have learned at least three animals there have lived past their life expectancy, so that tells me that they get the best care possible.
I encourage the community to come out and see for themselves.
Ashleigh Crabtree
Cumberland
Poultry and agriculture must be prioritized
As a Hardy County poultry grower, I understand how important agriculture and the poultry industry are to the area and why it should remain a priority when considering the county’s comprehensive plan.
The poultry industry continues to be the largest money maker and source of opportunity for those who live in the county. There are growing opportunities, driving opportunities and other work that allows families to make a living in the communities they care about.
While other agriculture is present in the county, poultry has the largest presence, creating an impact of over $180 million a year in the sale of poultry products alone. That money helps to fund schools, community programs and helps support the businesses spread throughout the county.
Without the poultry industry, the county would suffer a significant loss. There is no other industry in the county that presents more lucrative opportunities for residents. What other opportunities would be immediately present for residents if poultry and agriculture are not prioritized?
As Hardy County looks to the future, it should continue to embrace its strengths by ensuring agriculture and poultry are a solid part of the county’s comprehensive plan. Doing so will help ensure opportunity and a sense of stability for the generations to come.
Jimmy Stump
Moorefield, W.Va.
