Dear Editor:
I read with dismay the Cumberland Times News' endorsement in the race for Maryland's Sixth Congressional District. We are lucky to have David Trone as Western Maryland's representative in Congress. David kept his promise in 2018 to be a champion for our region, and he has earned another term in Congress.
You don't have to take my word for it, you just have to look at the facts. He is the first member of Congress in my memory to open four district offices, including one in Cumberland. Over the last two years he has been present in every corner of Garrett and Allegany counties. In fact, just a few weeks ago, he brought a Republican Congresswoman to Cumberland to learn about our challenges accessing affordable and high-quality broadband, something that has become a real necessity in the age of telework, tele-education, and telehealth. This focus on our region has led to real results. David brought home millions to expand broadband in Garrett and Allegany counties, and President Trump signed one of David's bills into law that helps seniors struggling with social isolation. He also worked with Democrats and Republicans to pass new laws to help families struggling with addiction. I was glad to see your paper call David a "champion" on the addiction issue, as that compliment is well-deserved.
I am not the only one who has noticed David's record of bipartisanship and effectiveness. Cumberland's Republican Mayor Ray Morriss and former Mayor Brian Grim, a Democrat, both agreed that David has done a wonderful job as a member of Congress, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed David for reelection. And, the American Farm Bureau Federation gave David the prestigious Friend of Farm Bureau award.
David's opponent Del. Neil Parrott on the other hand? Del. Parrott has been named the least successful legislator in Annapolis, and that's a high bar. He voted to allow insurance companies to deny coverage for Marylanders with pre-existing conditions like diabetes and cancer, and he sued our Republican governor for prioritizing saving lives during this pandemic. I also take issue with your paper's insinuation that the location of your house determines your effectiveness as a member of Congress. In fact, the last two Republican nominees for this seat live outside the district, and Del. Parrott endorsed the nominee each time.
For his effectiveness and his focus on Western Maryland, David Trone has earned my vote.
Jody Oliver
Cumberland
