Closure of mill began years before Trump took office
President (Donald) Trump is not the villain. Everyone has a right to his or her opinion for now, although our constitutional rights are under attack by the Democrat Party.
But for the topic at hand, President Trump did not close the Verso paper mill. The closing process started back during the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations. Strict EPA standards were imposed on the smokestacks in Western Maryland, and the cost to comply along with keeping pace with foreign papers’ low prices made it impossible to compete.
The market was flooded with fine papers from Asian countries at a much lower price. All this played a part in closing the Luke mill. In order for Westvaco to compete in the market for fine papers, they merged with Mead Paper Co. After a few years, this effort also failed. Mead-Westvaco saw the handwriting on the wall for the future of fine papers, so they sold the mill to New Page affiliates.
After a few years, New Page also failed to compete due to maintaining EPA standards with clean air and water, pollutants going into Potomac, and a market for their product. So, New Page put the mill up for sale, and Verso purchased the mill. This went on for another few years, when they also saw no way to compete with foreign markets. So Verso sold out as well.
The mill was advertised for sale to many hopefuls, but no buyer. So here we are with an idle mill being dismantled with no hope for a future buyer. The shutting down of the mill put a lot of people out of work — paper makers, loggers, those mining and hauling coal, and the domino effect went on.
So, to summarize, all this took place because of the administrations who wanted to have clean air and water down stream, and no smokestacks in Western Maryland. And it all took place before President Trump took office. Without President Trump bringing our jobs back from overseas and Mexico, it’ll get a lot worse.
P.S. Don’t forget who sent our jobs overseas under NAFTA.
Norm Fitzgerald
Bloomington
Day of Access to Treatment was collaborative effort
We are writing to express our appreciation to staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood for her story on the Day of Access to Treatment event in Cumberland, which appeared in the Oct. 29 Times-News. Lindsay has been reporting on the opioid crisis in Western Maryland, including the recently funded, three-year Healing Allegany project, and her coverage has been invaluable in helping to publicize our efforts to enhance prevention, treatment, and recovery services in Allegany County.
Held in conjunction with similar events in Washington and Frederick counties, the Day of Access to Treatment was an effort to reach people in need of opioid-related services, and provide them with counseling, treatment-referrals and other resources to help individuals or loved ones struggling with addiction. Like everything we do with Healing Allegany, the Day of Access to Treatment was a collaborative effort involving numerous agencies and individuals who worked to bring this event to Allegany County. While AHEC West was noted prominently in the story, the other main driver in organizing this event was the Allegany County Health Department, specifically Rebecca Meyers in the office of Behavioral Health. Rebecca took the lead in bringing this event to Allegany County for the first time, and along with other Health Department staff was on hand throughout the day providing information about opioid services available through the agency, including the life-saving Naloxone overdose treatment.
Other agencies involved in the day-long event included Prescribe Change, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cumberland City Police Department.
We just wanted to take the time to thank these partner agencies for their participation and ongoing support of opioid initiatives in Allegany County, and to recognize Rebecca and her staff for helping lead the charge in organizing the Day of Access to Treatment. We plan to conduct similar outreach events going forward as part of the ongoing Healing Allegany initiative.
Susan Stewart,
executive director, AHEC West
Melissa Clark,
associate director, AHEC West
