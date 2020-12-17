How will Trump behave in Former Presidents Club?
Over the past 100 years of American history, no one party has dominated the office of the presidency. The will of the American people has swung the pendulum back and forth between the two parties, electing eight Democrats and eight Republicans all the way from President Calvin Coolidge (R) to President-Elect Joe Biden (D).
It should be noted that up till now, every passage from one president to the next has resulted in a relatively smooth transition of power. Hopefully, this tradition will continue in the future.
On Jan. 20, 2021, President Donald Trump will become the newest member of an exclusive, ever-changing informal group, the Former Presidents Club, which currently consists of four living members, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
There is never a “formal” initiation into this informal club, but it will be interesting to see what kind of member Trump will become. Will he continue his belligerent tone toward his predecessors or will he become more accepting of their respective places in the history of our country? Only time will tell.
Over the years former political enemies have developed close friendships and respect for one another after leaving the presidency, After all, each of them had experienced first-hand the enormous responsibilities of the office and later have been able to empathize with their predecessors and successors.
Often, it made no difference if the new president was from the opposing party. For example, the letter written by Bush to his successor, Clinton, was positive and encouraging as he wrote in part “You will be our president when you read this note. I am rooting hard for you.”
On the night of JFK’s assignation, Lyndon Johnson reached out to the opposing party’s predecessor, Dwight Eisenhower, saying “I need you more than ever now.” Indeed, later Johnson told Ike, “You’re the best chief of staff I’ve got.”
Bush’s message to Obama after the 2008 election was “We want you to succeed. All of us who have served in this office understand the office transcends the individual,” also adding, “I love my country a lot more than I love politics .“
Trump will soon be joining the Former Presidents Club, even though reluctantly four years before he had hoped. He may never experience the feeling of comradeship that today’s members seem to have with one another, but I would hope with a spirit of patriotism that he would at least develop an appreciation and respect for his predecessors even if he may not have agreed with their politics.
For good or for bad (depending on your perspective), Trump has been an enormous influence over the past four years. He has been a relentless fighter, who hates to be on the losing side, and whose personality is hard wired to never admit defeat. Yet, one’s true character is often best illustrated in how defeat is accepted.
My advice to the outgoing president: “Patriotism should trump (no pun intended) politics.”
John P. Jones
Frostburg
