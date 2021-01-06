In the 2016 election, Trump got 306 electoral votes. He repeatedly called that a landslide. In the 2020 election, Biden also got 306 electoral votes. Shouldn’t Trump be calling that a landslide for Biden?
In the 2016 election, Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary by 3 million votes. This time Trump lost the popular vote by more than twice that many votes — 7 million more votes Biden got than Trump got.
But instead of congratulating Biden on his lop-sided victory, Trump is trying to steal the election from him and from the American voters. Trump’s dreamed-up fiction about his 2020 election loss includes the following lies.
• Lie: Trump falsely claimed that dead people were voting. Truth: First, a “dead” voter could just as easily have voted for Trump as against him. Second, all states falsely accused by Trump as having dead people vote have soundly rejected that myth.
For example, Pennsylvania’s attorney general reported on Trump’s fantasy: “There is currently no proof provided that any deceased person has voted in the 2020 election.”
• Lie: Trump lied that observers were not allowed in Philadelphia polling places during the “secret” vote counting. Truth: First, the vote counting in Philadelphia was live-streamed online, for all of us to watch if we had chosen to. Second, in court, Trump’s own lawyers admitted that Republican observers actually had been in those polling places.
• Lie: Trump has maintained that late mail-in ballots caused him to lose. Truth: Ballots counted later than others might have been against Trump, but those later votes were just as legal as the votes counted earlier.
In fact, it simply takes longer to count mail-in votes than it does to tabulate live voting. What’s more, laws in many states prohibit early mail-in votes from being counted until Election Day, and laws in many states require that mail-in ballots be counted last.
Trump’s whining about late vote counting sounds like what he would say if he owned a professional football team that lost a game: “We were winning in the first half of our football game — but we lost when they decided to continue to keep scoring in the third and fourth quarter!”
In court, Trump, in effect, has been asking federal judges to overturn Biden’s victory by ordering various states to disenfranchise some of their voters — for the states to change the way they decide to conduct their own elections. Whatever happened to the Republican Party’s cherished ideal of federalism?
Wouldn’t the likes of Eisenhower, Goldwater, Reagan and other constitutionalists have demanded that each individual state be allowed to conduct its own election as it sees fit? To keep a hold on his power in office, Trump is trying to throw states’ rights — and the Constitution — out the window.
If Trump had lost the popular vote by only 7, 70, or 700 votes, there might be some room for debate. But Biden beat Trump by more than 7,000,000 votes. Surely only some gullible, laughable members of the Trump cult could imagine Trump’s loss by over 7,000,000 votes to be a victory.
Trump’s concession speech should begin and end: “Joe beat me by even more votes than Hillary did.”
Thank goodness, after four years of bullying, bigotry, abuse of power, xenophobia, conspiracy theory peddling, the firing of patriots and the pardoning of criminal cronies, and downright meanness, America’s temporary experiment with a dictatorship is mercifully coming to an end. On Inauguration Day, we can tell our liar-in-chief, “You’re fired!” Goodbye King Donald — don’t let the fence gate hit you in the back on your way out to pasture!
Ken Metz
Frostburg
