I have never been political. It has never mattered to me which party was in office.
I knew that some presidents accomplished more than others. I believed that part of the president’s success depended upon both houses of Congress. Before Trump, I believed that all presidents in my lifetime had the good of the country, before self as their objectives.
When Trump became president, my beliefs changed. I see the evils he has done in support of self and big business. He is allowing big business to rape our national parks, destroy our wetlands, our air and water.
Trump lowered the standards used to clean up our environment. When California wanted to continue using the tougher standards, Trump threatened to sue the state if they didn’t lower their standards. Their standards hurt big business.
Those of us who have lived in California know the state needs tougher standards, not lower. When we moved to Moreno Valley, we lived there about eight months wondering why the name Moreno Valley. One day my wife called to me and asked me to look at the mountains that we were unaware of because of the smog.
Regardless of what Terry Copeland believes, I believe that Trump values self and big business over our country. (See: “No, America is not on the brink of war with Iran, Jan. 17.)
Obama would not allow big business to place a pipeline under a fresh water lake the Indians used for their drinking water, Trump told big business to go ahead and put the pipeline under the lake, instead of requiring them to go around the lake. It leaked oil into the lake. Eventually that pipeline will need replacing. Will it destroy the lake? Fresh water is our most important resource and should be protected.
I also don’t believe, as Terry does, that most people are concerned with self and will do whatever they need to do to fulfill the needs of self. I believe that most parents place their children’s welfare above their own. Also, how many on the battlefield lay down their lives to save overs?
I do believe that Trump values self over country. This has been proven many times, including his efforts to escape being drafted for the war.
Why else does he lie when the truth would be more effective? Why he find it so important to put his name above others? Why does he continue to try to tarnish Sen. John McCain’s name and President Barack Obama’s name?
McClain was heroic during the time he was captured and under great stress. Trump was a draft dodger.
Why is it so important to Trump to call others derogatory names? Why does he call leader of our allies names, along with Mexicans, women, opponents, news people and others? Trump has a very thin skin, and when another returns his insults, he sulks.
Trump’s foreign policy greatly benefits Russia’s desires. In Trump’s eyes, Putin is a great leader who he believes over his American intelligence services. It matters little to Trump that Putin is a dictator, a former KGB agent who regularly puts opponents to death. My thoughts are more in tune with R. Steele Selby (See: “Let’s have them get together,” Jan. 30 Times-News) than with Terry.
Eugene Kesner
Keyser, W.Va.
