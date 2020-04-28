My wife and I were talking during dinner the other night. She was wondering when things were going to get back to normal.
My position was never. We’re going to get back to a new normal. The world was never the same after WW II or the invention of the transistor, computer, internet or smart phone.
Many are affected worse than others. Small business owners, children, millennials and the disadvantaged are all going to pay a huge price. But all will pay. Given the way things are shaking out it looks to be a protracted experience for all although larger urban/suburban areas are really taking the brunt of the hit.
We are fortunate to live in a rural environment. People in Allegany County have taken this seriously, and with the exception of one nursing home people, aren’t getting sick. Part of the reason for this is the way our Gov. Larry Hogan has handled things.
The governors, for the most part, have been doing an outstanding job. They are in the best position to know the situation in their state.
Hogan has led a coalition of governors trying to persuade government to help them manage things properly. Mostly they’re frustrated by comments to the effect that the federal government is simply a backup or finding out that the administration’s lead, Jared Kushner (I know, I thought it was Vice President Mike Pence, too), is playing politics regarding medical resources.
President Donald Trump meanwhile seems to do everything he can think of to belittle governors who disagree with him and encourage divisiveness within some states (e.g. encouraging people to continue their civil disobedience).
Most of what he says is misleading, inaccurate, or a lie. Alair Townsend, deputy mayor of New York under Ed Koch, once said she wouldn’t believe Donald Trump if his tongue was notarized. I’ve quit listening to him. Triump cares about nothing more than getting reelected and will do whatever he can to ensure that.
Results of a study by two epidemiologists indicated that our illness-deaths would have been 90% fewer if the U.S. had acted as quickly and assertively as Taiwan (population 23.78 million — 475 sick, six deaths).
Current numbers in the U.S. are: population 328.2 million — 867,105 sick; 44,464 dead. That means in Taiwan one person died for every 2.4 million people. In the U.S. it’s one for every 7,400 people.
Taiwan decided to act mid-January as soon as they encountered the first illness. Our first documented case came to Tacoma, Washington, on Jan. 15. For all his self-congratulation, Trump now has the highest number of cases and deaths in the world.
He’s told the governors that he has absolute authority and will make the calls regarding opening up the country. He also thinks the constitution is fake news.
There’s no clear way to do this uniformly without significant risk. There is risk even doing it on a case by case basis. We’ll have to trust leadership to make the right decisions — in this case, local and state governments. I’ve lost faith in the federal government. Both Republicans and Democrats are trying to score political points.
We can only do a few things to maintain our resilience: continue to practice safety; pay attention to and trust the experts; focus on what you can control; and practice patience.
I know we’d all like some quick simple answers to how to get over this. However, there are none. The people of Western Maryland have done it before and we’ll do it again.
Jim Guy
Oldtown
