I am sure that everybody is concerned about the coronavirus and stressed about: will there be toilet paper, milk, eggs, flour, sugar, meat, hand sanitizer, and now all kinds of canned goods are in short supply because of panic buying.
If people would use common sense and buy what they normally needed for a few weeks and maybe a few extra cans of this and that there would be enough for everyone to get some of what they need.
At a local market this morning a fight broke out over toilet paper. How silly is that? How much toilet paper do you need? The one person had filled a shopping cart with toilet paper and the other person just wanted one package. So a fight breaks out.
We live in a land of plenty and are so blessed in so many ways. Maybe we need to sit down and think about how much we have in this country.
Instead of going out buying and hoarding stuff, we should take the time to consider the marginalized and vulnerable people in our society.
The people who don’t have enough to eat and can’t afford to buy many things that most of us take for granted.
Everyone should spend some time at a food pantry, the Union Rescue Mission, or just walk around town and see the numbers of people out of work, on drugs, or alcohol, and some of them with babies in tow.
In the Gospel of Matthew starting with Chapter 25:32 to the end of the chapter, Jesus tells us what Christians are supposed to do: Feed the hungry, cloth the naked, give someone a drink, offer hospitality to a stranger, help the sick and visit those in prison.
None of these things requires us to spend a lot of money, but most require us to spend some time helping other people.
It seems that a lot of people have forgotten how to help others. Many of our volunteer organizations are running short of the volunteers necessary to operate their organizations. We are all so focused on our own needs and I include myself in those numbers because sometimes I feel that I could do more.
The Episcopal service has a quotation of the two great commandments: Love your God with all your heart, all your soul, and with all your mind, and the second is like unto it: to love your neighbor as you would yourself.
On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets. I believe those two commandments sum it up pretty good.
The world would be a much better place to live if we all practiced more compassion for our neighbors, and practiced more charity and service to our needy neighbors.
I know that I feel really good when I am able to help someone in need and it only takes a little effort to do good works.
John Martin
Cumberland
