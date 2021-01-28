U.S. Constitution protects use of profane language
I rarely get emotional reading the newspaper, but I was euphoric when I read Allegany County Sheriff Craig Robertson’s fine treatise, “Constitution confers certain rights, responsibilities,” Jan. 15 in the Cumberland Times-News.
His statement, “We have the right to free speech that is not restricted by government action,” has been my mantra for the past eight years or so.
As the reader knows, holding the diametrically opposed opinion is the Maryland attorney general, state Sen. George Edwards, Del. Mike McKay, County Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. and defeated County Commissioner Bill Valentine. They all believe that they can use their political power to suppress pure political speech in the public forum if it involves profane language and they did it to me numerous times.
The good people of Allegany County let them do it because decent people do not use that kind of language in the public forum, I was repeatedly told, even with First Amendment protection.
So, should we trust our collective constitutional rights of free speech in the public forum from a group of five know-nothing politicians or a law enforcement officer with, I believe, over 30 years of serving and protecting our collective constitutional rights?
Sheriff Craig Robertson is a man that I would follow into battle because of his knowledge and, more importantly, support of, our free speech right. On the other hand, I would not even follow the five know-nothing politicians into a dry cleaning establishment.
Kevin Shaffer
LaVale
