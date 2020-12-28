UPMC Western Maryland provided excellent care
I want to thank everyone at UPMC Western Maryland for the kindness, care and respect extended to me during my recent stay. I entered through the ER with understandable reluctance especially during these uncertain times. I didn’t want to add to the already taxed health care staff or make myself more vulnerable to catching the virus and endangering the health of my family. However, an emergency is an emergency.
From my entrance to the ER, I felt safe and protected. The hospital was as clean as I have ever seen a building. Special care was taken at every step to ensure my safety and comfort. As busy as the hospital staff was, they took time to explain what was happening and discuss options.
While no one ever desires to go to the ER or be admitted to the hospital, these times are particularly scary. I was beyond impressed and greatly appreciative to all who participated in my care. Thank you, UPMC Western Maryland, for easing my fears and taking such good care of me. Thank you to all the nurses who shared a part of their story with me and helped me understand their reality of the COVID crisis on a daily basis. Thank you to everyone in the ER, transport and staff for risking your health and the health of your family to take care of our community.
I will continue to wear my mask and socially distance to protect my health, to stop the spread in my community and to honor all health care workers. Please, please, please Allegany County, wear your masks out of respect and consideration for these selfless people and end our rising numbers. Please recognize this is a sign of care and respect for each other, not a political statement.
Laurie Peskin Marchini
Cumberland
