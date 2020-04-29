To Gail Plitnik: I wasn’t going to respond to your innuendo-filled critique (See: “There’s nothing ‘Chicken Little’ about coronavirus,” March 31 Times-News) of my satirical commentary concerning people’s behaviors (See: “Fanning the flames of hysteria,” March 29), but you impugned my integrity and I just don’t cotton to that.
The assumptions you make of me as to the type person I am were preposterous. I was flabbergasted that you could surmise my thoughts regarding this unparalleled pathogen we face after reading my cynical, yet whimsical commentary.
Be forewarned reading rhetorical, sardonic banter may lead to assumption making. To understand better please read “If you don’t laugh you cry: See the Associated Press story, “Coping with virus through humor,” March 30, Page 4B.
Just don’t assume I’m escaping reality using wry witticisms.
You assume I don’t comprehend the magnitude of this worldwide crisis that’s changing the landscape of things like hasn’t happened since 9/11.
Poppycock! Never once did I say or imply that I don’t understand the scope of things happening.
You assume I don’t adhere to suggested safety protocols to protect myself and others from this extremely infectious communicable disease that can kill. Balderdash! Never once did I say I’m running around hugging people, shaking hands and kissing babies.
For years, whenever I got home from the doctor’s office or a hospital visit, the first thing was a shower and change of clothes. I didn’t want to catch what sick people had.
Nowadays, a trek to the store necessitates such actions. Overkill? Who’s to say. I’ll have you know I’ve flushed more toilets with my foot than you can shake a stick at, and if I had a dollar for every handwipe I’ve ever used I’d be richer than Bill Gates. Get the picture?
Who’d have thought being a germaphobe would be in vogue someday?
You assume I’m not a helpful person. While I’ll never be mistaken for St, Francis of Assisi, lending a hand has been second nature for years, although the results are not always a tangible commodity.
To everyone out there helping, I applaud you. To you slackers, I hear it’s a dry heat in hell, like Arizona in July.
You say (that’s different) I downplay the severity of things by calling this contagion “Chicken Little flu bug.”
Breaking that down, Chicken Little was referencing the fact people in stores were behaving like Chicken Little, no more no less. I assumed (my bad) people have read Chicken Little and knew I meant Chicken Little Syndrome. I’m going to stand pat on the flu bug, because bottom line, it’s a flu bug. Maybe Chicken Little Syndrome flu bug would have been more apropos.
Probably survive you say? I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt using probably was a slip of the tongue and not a Freudian slip.
Like you, nobody wants to die at the hands of this insidious foe, save for the addle-brained nitwits who flout every safeguard that needs to be taken. I take solace knowing God will eventually give them what is rightfully theirs.
Gail, today with God’s help I live life on life’s terms so I won’t become so “distraught” by the “mass hysteria” that I become first mate on that slow boat to China, but thanks for your concern. Also, I assigned no one steerage, only a free trip offer which still stands.
My advice to Lockdown Larry and the Lads of Dread and Despair is instead of talking down to the people, try talking to the people.
Intelligent people don’t need scare tactics to understand something is serious, and maybe a more sedate message would get through to the less astute.
Jack Drury
LaVale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.